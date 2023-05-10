GCC preparation underway

Preparation is continuing on the chiefly island of Bau for the hosting of the Great Council of Chiefs meeting later this month.

FBC News visited the chiefly island yesterday and renovation works were underway at the main meeting venue, the Ulunivuaka house.

Chiefly Herald or Turaga Tunitoga Aisea Komaitai says an estimated $70,000 has been allocated for this renovation.

“So we currently have RFMF Engineers here on the island who are working around the clock in the renovation of the Ulunivuaka and few touch ups so it could be ready before the Bose Levu Vakaturaga and we are so thankful on the preparation that has been done so far”.

Komaitai says the island of Bau is all geared up for the event, with hundreds of guests expected for the four-day event.

Tunitoga says the province of Tailevu and the vanua o Kubuna are ready to host the GCC meeting after 41 years.

The GCC meeting will be held from the 24th to the 25th of May.