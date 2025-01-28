GCC Chair meets President

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The preparations for the Great Council of Chiefs meeting in May is progressing well.

The update was given by GCC Chair Viliame Seruvakula during his meeting with President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu yesterday.

Seruvakula thanked the President for the opportunity to discuss key developments, including progress on the rebuilding of the Vale ni Bose of the GCC.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He also updated that President on the training of young chiefs at the Fiji National University.

Seruvakula says the GCC continues to play a vital role in fostering unity, encouraging dialogue, and addressing issues of national importance through its wisdom and leadership.