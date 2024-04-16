Gavoka stunned with request

Deputy Prime Minister and former Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka

Deputy Prime Minister and former Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says it was Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s call to assign him the Education portfolio.

Gavoka goes on to say that there is confidence in him to remain the education minister.

This comes as the SODELPA Board has been reported to have to ask Gavoka to give up his Education portfolio and allow new SODELPA Leader Aseri Radrodro to get the portfolio back.

In response to this, Gavoka has labeled his party’s directive to step down as Education Minister quite “unusual’.

“Dialogue will occur, and we have to be very careful in SODELPA that we don’t seem to be desperate. The public is watching, so my reply to them, the course I will take, will have the lead, will champion those expectations that I believe have been misinterpreted.”

Gavoka says he will release a response to the letter given by his board today.

We have also reached out to Radrodro for comment.