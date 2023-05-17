Gavoka hits out at Seruiratu for appointment claims

Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka.

Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka has hit out at comments made by Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu on appointments made to the boards of government entities.

Seruiratu had raised concerns, saying that failed candidates who are not fit for the role have been appointed, and part of the idea is to satisfy the agreement by the three parties that have now formed the government.

The Tourism Minister, in response, says 1, 300 people had applied to be part of various boards.

He says unlike FijiFirst, which hardly advertised these positions during their term, the coalition government is following a thorough process to ensure suitable and qualified people are given the job.

“Did they advertise? Did they advertise in their eight years in government to attract the best?” There are people in FijiFirst who serve on how many boards? Remember, in Parliament, I said there’s a superman here? He is chairman of this board, that board, and that board. You remember when I said that? So I would not be throwing rocks right now; who is calling the kettle black?”

Gavoka stresses the process that is in place is transparent.

He has also admitted that some appointments are being made because of the agreement between the three parties, but people need to meet all requirements to get the job.