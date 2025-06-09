Gas crematorium project underway in Ba

[Photo Credit: Supplied

The Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs is funding the installation of a gas-fired crematorium at Varoko Cemetery in Ba.

This project is expected to be completed by December.

The facility will serve Ba and Tavua, offering a modern and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional funeral pyres.

Multi-Ethnic Affairs Minister Charan Jeath Singh said the initiative was part of a national rollout of gas crematoriums in Lautoka, Ba, Navua and Tuatua.

He noted the project would cut greenhouse gas emissions and reduce pressure on forests, including mangroves and native trees often used in pyres.

Director for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Ashwini Singh and ministry officials visited the site this week, meeting with the cemetery committee to ensure deadlines are met. The request for assistance was made during the last financial year.

Singh added that the project demonstrates government’s commitment to sustainable infrastructure and to meeting the needs of Fiji’s diverse communities.

