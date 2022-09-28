G20 countries to be on equal playing field: Koya

[Source: Faiyaz Koya / twitter]

Tourism ministers from around the world, including Fiji, reaffirmed their support to rebuild tourism to be a more resilient, sustainable, inclusive, and safe sector at the G20 Tourism Ministerial Meeting held in Bali, Indonesia.

Tourism Minister Faiyaz Koya, while representing Fiji and the Pacific, shared the perspective of Small Island Developing States at the Forum.

While acknowledging that G20 members represent over 80 percent of the world’s GDP, Koya added that this makes the G20 a leading forum of change.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the recovery of only 20 countries isn’t a recovery at all and that the strongest possible comeback for the world economy is only ensured by ensuring that all countries are on an equal playing field of opportunity.

Fiji, on behalf of the Pacific, called for a more permanent observatory role for the Pacific in the G20.

Fiji held a number of bilateral meetings to further discussions on tourism priorities and strengthen multilateral collaboration with G20 countries.

The next G20 tourism ministerial meeting is expected to be held under the presidency of India.