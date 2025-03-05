G16 yet to reveal position on Constitution changes

[File Photo]

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu has reserved his comment on the stance of the G16 regarding proposed amendments to the 2013 Constitution.

When approached by FBC News, Seruiratu stated that the opposition bloc will only make a formal statement after holding a meeting.

However, he assured that they will adopt a consensus position on the matter.

Article continues after advertisement

“We know that, that is one of the agenda the government is bringing. We will discuss within the caucus and we will address it accordingly.”

Attorney General Graham Leung confirmed yesterday that the government intends to introduce a bill to amend the Constitution during the current parliamentary session.

It is understood that Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will require the support of at least four opposition MPs for the bill to pass.

Rabuka has previously expressed confidence that this will be achieved.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.