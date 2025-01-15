FWCC reveals surge in violence cases

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre has revealed alarming statistics for the past year, with over 2,000 individuals receiving counseling.

Coordinator Shamima Ali highlighted that marital rape is a growing concern, with 161 cases recorded last year, up from 115 in 2023.

Ali highlights an increasing trend in cases of domestic violence, with more than 1,500 cases reported last year.

Article continues after advertisement



Shamima Ali

Of these, Ali says over 700 cases were reported at the Suva branch alone.

“So lots of problems around physical, emotional, sexual abuse of women, girls, and children, and particularly women and girls. Domestic violence is a huge issue. Women die.”

Ali also states that 223 survivors of rape were supported last year, including cases of child, marital, and women’s rape.

She expressed disappointment that 86 percent of the perpetrators were known to the survivors.