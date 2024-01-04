FWCC highlights plans for this year

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali [File Photo]

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Center is setting national-level plans this year to improve their services and help more people affected by growing domestic violence cases in the country.

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali says they will be undertaking a National Prevalence Study on Domestic Violence to gather and analyze current data and trends, stressing the importance of having updated information.

“One of the most important ones is the National Prevalence Study, that we did in 2011the first one and 10 years later we are going to do the next one”.

She has also acknowledged the financial support received from different organizations.

“We’re going to launch it working with the Bureau of Stats and a consulting organization from Melbourne in Australia and using local expertise and so on and we are hoping to launch it by March and go out into the survey”.

Meanwhile, FWCC Coordinator Ilisapeci Veibuli highlights their plans for community education and advocacy.

“Our advocacy does not usually focus on our community education, our advocacy level does not only happen and finishes off, it continues”.

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Center is urging everyone to work together to hold people accountable for crimes against women and girls in the country.