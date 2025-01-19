FWCC flags explicit image abuse

Online violence targeting women is on the rise in Fiji, with alarming reports of blackmail, sextortion, and the misuse of explicit images.

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Center has expressed deep concern over the trend and the need for stronger protections and support systems to combat this exploitation.

According to FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali, over 40 cases of online violence were recorded last year, with many involving blackmail using explicit images taken during past relationships.

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali

Ali says these images are being weaponized to extort money or coerce victims into unwanted sexual acts, leaving many women and girls vulnerable to exploitation.

“So we’ve been dealing with it for many, many years. But now, the accessibility is so quick, and so fast, and so widespread, that we’re getting more and more of those photographs, revealing sexual activities, and all those kinds of things.”

Ali states that cases have been reported to the Police for investigation but the trauma inflicted on victims remains significant.

“They become suicidal, they don’t want to do anything, they don’t want to work, they just lose interest, because that fear is there that it’s going to come out, somewhere, somewhere it’s going to come out.”

FWCC is calling for inclusive measures including stricter laws, robust enforcement, and better support services to protect women and girls from such harmful exploitation.