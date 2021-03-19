Fun activities planned for the FBC Holi celebration 

Fijians are invited to be part of the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Mirchi FM/Radio Fiji 2 Non-Stop Holi Masti celebration that will be held at Damodar City in Suva on Saturday.

Radio Fiji Two Programs Director, Pallavi Shweta says they’ve planned a lot of fun-filled activities.

Shweta says their slogan for the event is “Tension Ko Maro Goli which means forget your problems and celebrate Holi.

“The non-stop Holi Masti will be the biggest open-air dance and foam party with the DJ who will be playing some amazing Bollywood numbers. This will be a family event, so there will be no alcohol. There will be security as well for your safety. So bring your family and friends, and let’s celebrate Holi together.”

She says this is a multicultural event that aims to bring Fijians together.

The event will start at 3 pm and ends at 8.30 pm.