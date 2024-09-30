Fuel and LPG prices to drop across the board

The prices of fuels and LPG products will decrease across the board from tomorrow.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says Premix will sell at $2.55 (VIP) from $2.72, Kerosene will also sell at $2.55 while diesel will now retail at $2.33 (VIP), a decrease of 0.17 cents.

Motor Spirit will retail at $2.73 from $2.90.

LPG prices also decreases with 4.5 Kg Cylinder to sell at $14.80, a decrease of $0.06, 12 Kg Cylinder will retail at $39.46 from $39.63 while Bulk will sell at $3.04.

The FCCC says Autogas will sell at $2.14, a decrease of $0.01.