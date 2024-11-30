Fuel and LPG prices set to increase

The prices of fuels and LPG products will increase across the board from tomorrow.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says the prices for December are based on refined fuel and butane imports made by fuel and LPG companies last month.

The price of motor spirit will increase by five cents to $2.67 (VIP) per liter; the price of premix will increase from $2.43 to $2.51 (VIP) per liter; the price of kerosene will increase to $1.74 (VAT exempt), an increase of $0.07; and the new diesel price will be $2.27 per liter (VIP), an increase of $0.09.

Article continues after advertisement

The newly approved retail LPG prices are as follows: a 4.45 kg cylinder will retail at $15.35 (VAT exempt), an increase of $0.38, while a 12 kg cylinder will sell at $40.92 (VAT exempt), an increase of $1.01.

The bulk price will be $3.16 (VEP) per kg, and autogas will sell at $2.22 (VIP) from $2.16 per liter.

The FCCC says as part of enforcement and compliance, their enforcement team will be conducting inspections at wholesale and retail outlets and service stations to ensure authorized prices of fuels and LPG products comply with the allowable maximum prices.

Consumers are advised to report any instances of unfair trading practices, such as hoarding or overcharging by traders.