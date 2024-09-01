Fuel and LPG price change in effect

[Source: RAC]

The new fuel and LPG prices have come into effect.

The price of Motor Spirit has increased by three cents from $2.87 and now costs $2.90 per litre, while the price of premix has increased by one cent to cost $2.72 per litre.

The diesel price has decreased by two cents to cost $2.52 per litre, while the price of kerosene also decreased by two cents to retail at $1.95 per litre.

The price of LPG products have increased across the board.

A 4.5kg cylinder now retails at $14.86 and increase of 13 cents, while a 12kg cylinder costs $39.63 an increase of 35 cents.

Bulk gas is retailing at $3.06, an increase of three cents, while autogas now costs $2.15 per litre and increase of three cents.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says fuel and LPG product price review in Fiji follows a one-month lag period.

Therefore, the local prices for September are based on Refined Fuel and Butane imports made by Fuel and LPG companies in July 2024.

As part of the FCCC’s enforcement and compliance of fuel prices, its Enforcement Team will conduct inspections at wholesale/retail outlets and service stations to ensure prices of authorised petroleum and LPG products comply with the allowable maximum prices.