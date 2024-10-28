FTA expands investment

The Fijian Teachers Association is planning on substantial business growth through property investments and agricultural projects, marking a new chapter in the association’s development strategy.

FTA President Netani Druavesi reveals the association’s latest project: the construction of a five-story building on Lot 11, adjacent to the Education House in Suva.

“We have this Lot 11. The plans are all here that we are going to have the groundbreaking.“ Vakasobu duru,” The plan is, I think it’s late November, late next month, or before Christmas. For this Lot 11. Five stories coming up”

This new building will add to FTA’s portfolio, which already includes the headquarters building, the S&Q Building, and a property on Dennison Road that houses the SODELPA headquarters, as well as the credit union building.

According to Druavesi, these properties represent a solid investment base for the association, allowing it to further enhance services for its members and expand its reach.

In addition to real estate, the FTA has also diversified into agriculture, with a significant focus on Yaqona farming.

Druavesi says that the association owns two parcels of land, spanning 58 acres each in Savusavu and Waitabu in Naitasiri, dedicated to yaqona cultivation.

Since initiating this agricultural project five years ago, the association has successfully cultivated between 30,000 and 40,000 yaqona plants, supporting Fiji’s robust yaqona industry.