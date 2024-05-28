FSC faces financial pressure amid declining cane production

[File Photo]

The Fiji Sugar Corporation needs to produce approximately 235,000 tonnes of sugar to achieve break-even revenue.

Chief Executive Bhan Pratap Singh highlighted this during a joint submission to the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs.

Singh says cane production is below the desired level of 2.5 million tons and the trend is declining.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the ongoing dry weather is severely impacting both the existing cane and the planting season.

Despite these challenges, he says the FSC is preparing for the upcoming crushing season, which is set to begin at the Lautoka Mill next week, followed by the other two mills in the subsequent weeks.