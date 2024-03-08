FRCS applauds women in customs

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service is congratulating eight women in its customs and border control division for successfully graduating from the third phase of the Pacific Women’s Professional Development Program.

FRCS says these women are not only proving that they can lead at all levels of FRCS but are also ready to mobilise positive changes in border protection, tax compliance, transnational crime investigations, maritime surveillance and facilitation of trade.

Keeping in line with the 2024 International Women’s Day campaign theme of “inspire inclusion”, the FRCS says their customs women are not only inspiring their fellow female colleagues to be included in leadership roles but for more women to join the customs profession.

Article continues after advertisement

In a joint initiative between the Oceania Customs Organisation, the Australian Border Force and RMIT University, 44 women from 14 Pacific countries graduated from the third phase of the PWPDP.

FRCS Acting Chief Executive, Malakai Naiyaga says it is a fantastic achievement for their customs and border control leaders.