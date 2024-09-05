FRA urges resolution through law

[File Photo]

The Fiji Road Authority acknowledges the discussions underway with the Construction Energy Timber Workers Union Fiji, and the outcome is a matter of concern for both parties.

Earlier last month, the Union conducted a secret ballot for an industrial action wherein employees of FRA who are members of the Union voted to take a strike.

FRA Board Chair, Atunaisa Nayago says it is evident from the statements released by the Union that their discussions have reached a deadlock, but it is committed to address the matters professionally within the framework by the law.

Article continues after advertisement

Nayago says FRA prefers to invoke this mechanism to manage the current impasse, ensuring that all issues are handled in a manner that upholds the integrity of both parties.

He says resolving issues through statements is neither professional nor productive, as such actions can lead to misinformation, unnecessary concern for the public and unwarranted pressure on both parties.

FRA says it remains open to continue the dialogue with the Union within the appropriate framework by the law to establish a resolution in the best interest of involved stakeholders.