FRA to commence with reconstruction of Korotogo roundabout

[File Photo]

Motorists can expect traffic at the Korotogo roundabout in Sigatoka along Queens Road as it will be reduced to a single lane from tomorrow.

This as the Fiji Roads Authority commences with the reconstruction of the roundabout.

FRA says the contractor, China Railway Fifth Group, will dig out the deteriorated pavement of the Korotogo roundabout and will reconstruct a concrete roundabout.

The project will be carried out in two phases,

FRA says Stage 1 is from February 3 to March 15, where the single traffic lane will be from Sigatoka to Suva and then Sigatoka to Sunset Strip.

Stage 2 is from March 16 to April 25 – the traffic lane will be from Suva to Sigatoka and then Sunset Strip to Sigatoka.

FRA says motorists will have to take a detour during peak hour through Korotogo Back Road during this period.

It says the project is scheduled for three months, subject to weather conditions, and is expected to end on April 25th.

The Authority is advising motorists to plan their travel accordingly during the reconstruction period.