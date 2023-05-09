News

FRA spends millions to assist WAF

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected]

May 9, 2023 7:27 am

The Fiji Roads Authority spends nearly four million dollars annually to fix the infrastructure after the Water Authority of Fiji completes repairs.

FRA Chief Executive Kamal Prasad says many water infrastructures run beneath FRA assets, and any damages will require the two institutions to work closel

Prasad says fixing infrastructure is expensive, but the two entities are working well together.

“We did quite a bit of work with them; we spent about at least two to four million dollars a year on WAF repairs.”

Prasad says FRA, however, still needs to get paid for the work it does as it needs to maintain its projects.

He says an agreement is in place for payment purposes.

“There is a mechanism for the payment in there between FRA and WAF, but many times we don’t go and knock on WAF’s door and say you’ve got to pay because ultimately it is paid through the government grant.”

Meanwhile, Infrastructure Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the ministry will continue to assist WAF and FRA, particularly in their efforts to fix infrastructure.

 

