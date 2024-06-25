FRA notes increase in vandalism cases

[Photo: Supplied]

The Fiji Roads Authority has raised concerns regarding the increased number of vandalism, specifically of public property and road assets.

After a continued assessment and inspection, the FRA has seen that assets such as bridges and bus stops are vandalized.

The FRA warns that vandalism of public property is a criminal act, and the perpetrators can face severe legal implications.

[Photo: Supplied]

In a statement, it says that the actions not only cost the authorities in dollars but also endanger public safety, increasing fear of crime within the community/vicinity and loss of service for the underprivileged.



[Photo: Supplied]

The FRA has been receiving concerns and complaints on the matter from all divisions.



