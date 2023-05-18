Fourth Fiji Airways Hong Kong service from October

[File Photo]

Just over a month after the resumption of flights to Hong Kong, Fiji Airways has confirmed a fourth service will be added to the route from October 1st.

The National Airline re-started with two direct flights between Nadi and Hong Kong on April 1st, with a third service from August.

Chief Executive, Andre Viljoen says demand on the route has picked up swiftly, enabling the airline to provide four flights a week from October.

Article continues after advertisement

Viljeon says Hong Kong has traditionally been a strong link for Fiji Airways as the main gateway into China.

With these flights, Fiji Airways is able to carry goods between Fiji and China, improving trade and economic activity.

Viljeon says their forward bookings for Hong Kong for the next six months are 15 percent ahead of 2019.

Based on this, he says the National Airline is confident that a fourth service will also do well.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Fiji Airways had five flights a week to and from Hong Kong, and Viljoen says the airline is committed to returning to pre-COVID levels.

Flights between Nadi and Hong Kong are currently every Monday and Thursday.

The third service from August will add Saturday flights with Sunday services from October.