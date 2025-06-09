Four-year-old becomes first road fatality of 2026

[Photo: FILE]

A four-year-old child is believed to be the country’s first road fatality for 2026 following a vehicle accident in Nasovatava yesterday.

Police reports indicate that the child allegedly ran across the road and was struck by a vehicle driven by a man in his 30s.

The child was rushed to Sigatoka Hospital, where medical officials later confirmed the child’s death.

The suspect is expected to be questioned as police investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police are once again urging parents and guardians to supervise young children at all times, stressing that accidents can happen within seconds if children are left unattended.

