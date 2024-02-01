Four police officers among 299 charged for sexual offenses

Four police officers were among the 299 people charged last year for serious sexual offenses.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions says the 299 people were charged with a total of 743 counts of serious sexual offenses.

Aside from the four officers, there was a woman and 31 juveniles who were also charged with various sexual offenses.

Meanwhile, the offense of rape tops the list with 502 charges in total; there were 11 charges for abetting rape and five for abduction with intent to commit rape.

The ODPP says there were three charges for assault with intent to commit rape, four for aiding and abetting rape, one for pornographic activities involving juveniles, 43 indecent assault charges, two for indecently annoying, 20 charges for defilement, and 152 charges for sexual assault.

There were 282 victims, of whom 175 were under the age of 18. Of the 282 victims, 266 were female and 16 were male.

There were 154 offenses that occurred in domestic relationships or where the accused was known to the victims.

It says the youngest accused person was a 13-year-old boy, while the youngest victims were a two-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl.

A total of 47 cases were withdrawn after discontinuances (Nolle Prosequi) were filed in 2023.