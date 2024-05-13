Four front court for fraud related offences

Four people will be produced at two special court sittings in Suva and Labasa for their alleged involvement in three cases of alleged fraud.

The Fiji Police MPAiSA Task Force has charged two people for allegedly dishonestly obtaining $340 and failing to provide a car rental service.

The first accused, a 29-year-old man, is alleged to have posted a car rental advertisement on Facebook, whereby the victim sent $340 to hire a vehicle.

Article continues after advertisement

The accused allegedly withdrew the money and gave it to the second accused, a 37-year-old woman.

The first accused has been charged with one count of obtaining financial advantage by deception and one count of dishonesty dealing with personal financial information, while the second accused faces a charge of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The duo will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

In the second case, a 43-year-old man of Natua, Seaqaqa, is alleged to have, dishonestly obtained $181 from an individual in November last year after the said money was transferred to his account.

The accused allegedly used the money to cater for personal expenses.

The third report resulted in the arrest of a 28-year-old woman from Nagigi in Labasa after she dishonestly obtained $680 from an individual.

It is alleged that on February 12th, the accused hacked a Viber account belonging to the victim’s friend and sent a message requesting the said amount to cater for an emergency expense.

The money was transferred to the accused and withdrawn.

The victim only realized she was scammed when she asked her friend if she had received the money.

The accused has been charged with one count of Obtaining Financial Advantage by Deception.

The 43-year-old man and 28-year-old woman will be produced in a special court sitting at the Labasa Magistrates Court today.