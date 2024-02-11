Four arrested in separate drug busts

[File Photo]

A 54-year-old man is in police custody following the seizure of two zip-lock plastics containing white crystals believed to be methamphetamine in Makoi yesterday afternoon.

Divisional Police Commander South, Senior Superintendent of Police Wate Vocevoce, says they also seized cash believed to be from the proceeds of crime.

SSP Vocevoce says a 29-year-old man from Samabula is also in custody after he was allegedly found with clear plastic zip-lock bags containing white crystal-like substances believed to be methamphetamine.

All seized substances have been sent for analysis as investigations continue.

Two men, aged 46 and 37, were arrested in Naikabula Lautoka after they were found with white crystals believed to be methamphetamine and white powder believed to be cocaine.

Divisional Police Commander West, Senior Superintendent of Police Iakobo Vaisewa, says they also seized more than $4000 believed to be from the proceeds of crime.

The Fiji Police Force is again appealing to members of the public to refrain from using methamphetamine because of the high health risks associated with the drug currently circulating in the country, which can also result in the loss of life.

They are also appealing for information in relation to drug activities in their communities and to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 919.