Fostering women’s participation in society

Assistant Minister for Women Sashi Kiran has highlighted the necessity of fostering women’s participation in our community as part of a deliberate effort to develop greater gender diversity.

This effort aims to provide women with the necessary leadership qualities to enable them to actively participate in decision-making processes.

The Assistant Minister addressed the common misconception that women cannot function in such environments due to a lack of potential.

Article continues after advertisement

“We often hear that women don’t apply. It’s not that they don’t or that they lack capacity. There’s generally a shyness about whether I can do it. So there’s a lot of confidence-building exercise happening right now”

According to Kiran, the long-term goal of such initiatives is to pave the way for women to consider participating in decision-making.

Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director Vani Catanasiga emphasized the need for women to engage due to the extent of their involvement in society.

“Women should be able to speak in these forums because they are the ones who have to deal with water shortages. They are the ones who have to put three meals a day if they are lucky.”

The government and civil society organizations working together indicate a commitment to developing positive change and ensuring that women’s voices are crucial to shaping the nation’s future.