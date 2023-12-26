Former AG returns to Fiji

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has returned to the country[Source: Ketan Lal • FijiFirst Member of Parliament/Facebook]

Former Attorney General and FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has returned to the country following his medical procedures in Singapore.

Sayed-Khaiyum was granted a bail variation in mid-September to undergo medical tests and treatment.

He was ordered to return his passport to the court registry in October; however, an application for further bail variation was granted by the court as he was receiving extended medical treatment in Singapore for a kidney-related procedure.

Article continues after advertisement

The Suva Magistrates Court in November had ordered that the former Attorney-General surrender his passport to the Criminal Court Registry by January 15th, 2024.

Meanwhile, the case is scheduled to be called on January 16 next year.

Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with one count of abuse of office.

It is alleged that on June 30th and July 12th last year, while being the Acting Prime Minister, Sayed-Khaiyum signed a Deed of Variation and Addendum between the government and the then Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem.

It is alleged that the approval to pay the taxes of Saneem was done without the proper approval of the Constitutional Officers Commission and the President.