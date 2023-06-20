Former AG questioned at CID

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is currently being questioned at the Police CID headquarters in Toorak, Suva.

Police Chief of Intelligence, Investigations and Prosecutions, ACP Sakeo Raikaci says this is a continuation of questioning against Sayed-Khaiyum.

He says this is part of an investigation where Sayed-Khaiyum allegedly approved the waiver of procurement processes in the purchase of medical equipment worth more than $500,000.