Forgive and forget: Vunisuwai

In a remarkable display of unity and forgiveness, individuals from diverse races and religions gathered at the Vodafone Arena yesterday to participate in a momentous Reconciliation Church Service hosted by the Methodist Church of Fiji.

The atmosphere resonated with the harmonious sounds of hymns and bajans, as people of all backgrounds joined together in heartfelt gratitude, thanking God for the lives of the Girmitiyas.

Emotions ran high as the iTaukei community, led by Methodist Church President Reverend Ili Vunisuwai, stood before the assembly of Girmitiyas, expressing their sincere confession and seeking forgiveness for the pain and suffering inflicted in the past.

Vunisuwai says that the only way forward is to confess our wrongdoing and live in peace seeking forgiveness for everything that happened in the past.

“So the only way forward for us, for a better and prosperous Fiji is to confess our short comings, our wrong doing. Repent from committing sin and live together in peace and in harmony.”

Adding to this poignant moment, former Prime Minister and Leader of the Fiji Labor Party, Mahendra Chaudhry, representing the generation of the Girmitiyas, expressed deep gratitude for this historic occasion and declared forgiveness for all transgressions of the past.