Forest and Petroleum acts to be reviewed

The Cabinet has approved the review of the Forest Act 1992 and the Petroleum Act 1938 (Act) and Regulations.

The Forest Act 1992 primarily focuses on forests and forest produce; however, policies pertaining to forest conservation and sustainable forest management have developed over the years, and the Act does not quite sufficiently address these developments.

Therefore, the review is to update present deficiencies in guidelines and processes to align with national developments, particularly in the climate change space, our treaty commitments, and international best practices.

Article continues after advertisement

The review will be led by the Ministry of Forestry and informed by a comprehensive consultation process with all relevant stakeholders.

The Petroleum Act 1938 and Regulations, first enacted as a colonial ordinance in 1938, is archaic and outdated.

According to the cabinet, the Act requires updating to meet modern-day challenges in the petroleum sector, including market and technological developments, national and global climate change commitments, and a certain lack of clarity in the existing Act.

A technical working group, including key stakeholders, will be formed to guide the direction of the review.