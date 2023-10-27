AMA grapples with farmer inconsistency

The Fiji Agromarketing Authority is confronting a significant challenge related to inconsistency among farmers, says Chief Executive Jone Sovalau.

This issue is having adverse effects on both their sales and the dependability of their supply chains, impacting markets both at home and abroad.

Sovalau emphasizes that the AMA, responsible for trading in overseas markets, relies heavily on consistency to facilitate the smooth flow of commodity trades.

The lack of a consistent supply chain hampers their operations and has far-reaching consequences.

“The lack of supplies means there is a lack of planting happening now on the ground. We are now actively seeking produce, and the more we can obtain, the better.”

In an effort to address this issue, Sovalau and his team have been actively engaging with their suppliers in rural communities, stressing the immense demand from Fijians.

The market potential is significant, and the AMA is eager to bridge the gap and fulfil this demand.

The Fiji Agromarketing Authority plays a crucial role in the economy, buying commodities that include coconuts, root crops, vegetables, fruits, and handicrafts from economically disadvantaged communities.

These products are then sold both in the local market and to international markets, contributing to the livelihoods of rural Fijians and promoting the nation’s agricultural and artisanal products globally.