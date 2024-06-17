Fong shares experience at FESTPAC

Vou Dance Group Artistic Director Navitalai Fong says through contemporary dance, they showcased Fiji’s traditions while fusing them with their vision for the future.

He made this remarks while sharing the experience his team had at the 13th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture (FESTPAC) in Honolulu, Hawaii last week.

Fong says a standout moment was their performance at the Polynesian Cultural Center which he believes connected them to a larger legacy.

“Everyone was raving about it after we had left to have performed on a stage that was filled with Pacific Islanders for the past 60 years and especially people from Fiji that have graced that stage for the past 60 years. It was truly an honor. We felt connected to something much bigger and we hope that this legacy will continue in the years to come and we look forward to what the next FESTPAC brings.”

Fong says a lot of their team members took their first-ever overseas tour, while representing Fiji at the FESTPAC.

Vou Dance Group’s Artistic Director also acknowledged the organizers and fellow delegates for the opportunity to be a part of the festival.