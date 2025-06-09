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FNU Bill passed; PM vows probe

Ritika Pratap Manager News [email protected]

March 14, 2026 5:49 pm

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has assured that both the Fiji National University Council and the Management will be independently investigated.

Rabuka says there have been whistle-blower reports that have drawn the government’s attention to the purported cases of irregularities.

He made comments during the debate to pass the amendments to the Fiji National University Bill.

The amendments have been passed, moving FNU under the Ministry of Strategic Planning, National Development, and Statistics.

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During the debate, Opposition MPs had raised concerns about the move to bring FNU under the Ministry of Strategic Planning.

Opposition MP Jone Usamate argued that a whistleblower report in January 2025 alleged discrimination in management decisions, bullying, victimization of staff, and abuse of authority within the University leadership.

“The Council raised a complaint against FICAC. That is a fact, not an imputation. It is a fact. The honourable Prime Minister has the prerogative to do so. He has decided not to talk to the Chairman, the former Chairman. I ask why? Why not? He was appointed by the government. Another question to be answered. If this change takes place, will that investigation with FICAC continue? Will it continue or not? Are you the ones who call yourselves – the Government that listens, going to listen?”

Rabuka says the move should not affect the investigation.

“The Government shall only proceed to investigate, based on verified substantive evidence. That does not take the onus out of investigating agency.”

Rabuka also stresses that the shift under the new Ministry aims to boost investment in human capital by aligning university programs with specific sector needs.

The goal is to increase productivity and economic growth while allowing market forces to determine labor market rewards.

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