FNPF revises withdrawal policies

The Fiji National Provident Fund has made further changes to its education, medical and unemployment withdrawal benefits.

Chief Executive Officer Viliame Vodonaivalu says the changes reflect the Fund’s ongoing efforts to factor in feedback from members, regarding products and services.

He says policy changes are a result of continuous product development and research conducted by their team to ensure the benefits are progressive and inclusive.

He says the Fund is aware of the ever changing needs of members and takes these into consideration when revising policies, keeping in mind the primary purpose of their savings, which is retirement.

The CEO says these latest policy changes will allow members to continue to take care of their own welfare as well as that of their families.

Key changes include the removal of three months waiting period for Unemployment Withdrawal due to resignation, the removal of withdrawal condition for members who are still unemployed and wish to access Unemployment Withdrawal again after 12 months from the last Unemployment Withdrawal taken after March 2022.

Additionally, the current criteria for medical and educational withdrawals mandates that members who have a general account balance that is less than 50 percent of their respective medical or educational expenses must show proof of how they are covering the difference.

Vodonaivalu says this requirement is now removed and for insurance-covered members, the new incidental expenses for medical withdrawals, has been increased to $10,000 from the previous $5,000 cover.

These changes will come into effect next Tuesday.