FNPF invests into Future Farms Pte Limited

BSP Life has announced the divestment of 40% of shares in Future Farms Pte Limited, a prominent poultry-producing company, to the Fiji National Provident Fund.

Managing Director at BSP Life, Michael Nacola, says this marks a significant milestone for the two largest institutional investors in the country, and they are delighted to partner with our national provident fund on this high-performing asset.

He adds that the Rooster brand aims to be self-sufficient in poultry, reducing the need for imported products.

Nacola states the business has significant growth plans, including exports and expansion into other product lines. FNPF’s acquisition of shares is timely and will support this endeavour.

FNPF Chief Executive Officer Viliame Vodonaivalu says Future Farms Limited serves as another strategic investment for the Fund.

He says this acquisition is timely as it capitalizes on the resilience and rapid growth in the consumer staples sector.

Vodonaivalu says the fund is committed to responsible investing, prioritizing companies that demonstrate strong corporate citizenship and environmental stewardship.

Rooster Poultry exemplifies these values through its proactive approach to sustainability, community engagement, and ethical governance, making it an ideal investment choice.

The FNPF CEO says the decision to invest in Rooster Poultry followed an extensive process, ensuring that it aligns with the FNPF’s investment objectives and long-term value for members.