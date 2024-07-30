FMF Group partners with SCC for Hibiscus Festival

The Flour Mills of Fiji has announced a three-year partnership with the Suva City Council for the upcoming Miss Hibiscus Festival, set to take place next month.

FMF Group’s Financial Officer Swastika Prasad says the collaboration will contribute significantly to Suva’s cultural and economic development.

Prasad emphasizes the company’s commitment to enriching the festival experience, ensuring it remains vibrant and engaging for future generations.

This partnership, Prasad states offers FMF a unique opportunity to connect more deeply with local consumers and celebrate the festival’s rich heritage in a meaningful manner.

She stresses the festival’s role in uniting diverse communities, showcasing traditions, arts, local talents and fostering a strong sense of community pride in Suva.

Hibiscus Committee Chair Opetaia Ravai announced that this year’s festival will be managed directly by the Suva City Council, a shift from the previous practice of outsourcing to an organizing committee.

Ravai conveyed gratitude for FMF Group’s support which he believes will elevate the festival’s grandeur and leave a lasting impact on attendees.

He adds that further details about the festival which is making a long-awaited return after a five-year hiatus will be released in the coming weeks.