Floating bookfair makes first stop in Fiji

[Photo: FILE]

The Doulos Hope’s floating Bookfair is set to visit Fiji for the first time, bringing thousands of affordable books to local communities.

The ship is a sister vessel of the Doulos, which previously visited Fiji in 2008. Operated by GBA Ships, an international non-profit organisation, the vessel promotes literacy, education, and social awareness.

Visitors will have access to over 2,000 book titles covering subjects such as science, medicine, arts, sports, and more.

Article continues after advertisement

Doulos Hope will be open to the public at Queen’s Wharf, Lautoka, from 13 to 22 March, and at the Port of Suva from 1 to 26 April.

Opening hours are 10am to 5pm on weekdays and 1pm to 7pm on weekends. Entrance is free for children aged 12 and under, as well as seniors 65 and over. For all other visitors, a $2 FJD entrance fee applies.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.