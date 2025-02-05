Five correction officers fired for drug use

[File Photo]

Five correction officers have tested positive for illicit substances in a recent round of random drug testing.

The Fiji Corrections Service under its zero-tolerance policy on drug use, has immediately dismissed these officers from service.

Commissioner of Corrections, Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa stresses this decisive action highlights their firm stance against any breach of conduct that compromises the safety and security of our institutions.

He stresses they remain committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, discipline, and security within all correctional institutions nationwide.

To strengthen security and minimize the infiltration of drugs and contraband, the FCS has implemented robust measures, including random officer searches and drug testing.

Dr Nakarawa says the FCS will continue to conduct regular and unannounced searches and drug tests to ensure compliance with internal regulations.

Officers are reminded that their role is to enforce correctional policies and set an example of discipline and ethical conduct.

The FCS remains dedicated to maintaining a safe, drug-free, and secure environment for officers and inmates.