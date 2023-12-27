Five arrested for obstructing police

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

A 16-year-old is among five people who are in police custody for trying to prevent officers from conducting official duties.

A 19-year-old man was taken into custody at Ba Police Station for allegedly damaging property and resisting arrest.

It is alleged that the 19-year-old who was drunk damaged a louver blade at a community post in Ba yesterday and resisted arrest.

While resisting arrest, a 26-year-old female and a 20-year-old female allegedly obstructed the police officer from arresting the 19-year-old man.

All three were arrested and are now at Ba Police Station.

A 16-year-old is also in police custody for resisting arrest in Lautoka.

It is alleged that he was drunk at the time of the arrest, resisted, and pushed the police officer to the ground at a service station in Lautoka yesterday.

A 61-year-old minibus driver is in custody at Navua Police Station for allegedly hitting a police officer who was conducting stop checks along the Navatulevu Highway along Navua yesterday.

The 42-year-old police officer is now admitted to CWM Hospital in critical condition.

Assistant Commissioner for Police Operations Livai Driu says that despite these incidents, the Police Force will continue to conduct its duties.

He is calling on Fijians to respect the law and allow officers to continue doing their work.