Fisheries tighten grip in Kadavu

Fisheries officers are moving to tighten compliance with marine laws in Kadavu.

They are warning villages that failure to follow rules will threaten vital species.

During a meeting in Nukuvou village, officers stressed the need to uphold the Fisheries Act Cap 158 and reminded villagers of the seasonal ban on Kawakawa and Donu to protect breeding stocks.

They said preserving these species is critical for food security and long-term sustainability.

The Ministry confirmed that in response to community requests, it will help establish a Fishers Group in Nukuvou with licences to be issued next week.

Officials added that services and projects are available to strengthen livelihoods while maintaining sustainable fishing practices.

In Matasawalevu, villagers joined officers to expand seaweed farming, tying and planting 83 new lines, boosting production to 145.

The team said further nursery expansion was planned to lift yields and build resilience.

The Ministry of Fisheries said these steps show its commitment to safeguarding marine resources while supporting community-driven development in Kadavu.

