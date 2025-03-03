Fisheries sector injects millions to the economy

[File Photo]

The year 2024 marked a milestone for the Ministry of Fisheries, with significant policy advancements, legislative reforms, and notable economic growth.

During her response to the President’s address at the opening of parliament, Minister Alitia Bainivalu highlighted the crucial role of the fisheries sector in the economy.

She says in 2022, the sector contributed $ 207.1 million, accounting for eight percent of the nation’s export earnings.

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Of this contribution, 70% stemmed from offshore fisheries, primarily driven by tuna harvesting and processing. Inshore fisheries made up 25%, while aquaculture, though still developing, contributed 5%. These figures underscore the vital economic importance of fisheries in sustaining the livelihoods of thousands of Fijians, particularly in coastal and rural areas.

Bainivalu says the launch of the National Fisheries Policy 2024-2028 provided a strategic framework for effective fisheries management, conservation, and the advancement of the industry.

Additionally, the Aquaculture Development Plan 2024-2028 was completed, aiming to expand sustainable aquaculture initiatives to enhance food security and promote economic diversification.

A historic achievement was also realized with the passing of Fiji’s first-ever Aquaculture Act 2024, a groundbreaking legislation that establishes regulations to guide aquaculture development, promote environmental responsibility, and ensure best practices.

This Act is set to empower local farmers, attract investments, and ensure the long-term sustainability of aquaculture in Fiji.

On the international front, Fiji successfully hosted the 21st Annual Session of the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission (WCPFC) in Suva.

This event reinforced Fiji’s leadership in regional fisheries governance and its commitment to sustainable tuna management.

