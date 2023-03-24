First Rotuma Womens Expo to be held in May

[Source: Ministry of Women ,Children and Poverty Alleviation/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Women will undertake the first Rotuma Womens Expo in May this year.

While visiting the island of Rotuma, Women’s Minister Lynda Tabuya says the event will coincide with the Rotuma Day celebrations on May 13th.

Tabuya says the women will be provided assistance with training workshops leading up to the women’s expo.

This was also an opportune time for Tabuya to touch base and familiarize herself with the issues faced on the ground and work out better solutions to make informed decisions on how best the Ministry can serve its clientele in the Island of Rotuma.



The Ministry looks forward to strengthening our engagements in the Island of Rotuma with the hopes of empowering their women, protecting their children and pursuing the interests of the most vulnerable.