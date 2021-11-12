Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
MoH clarifies protocols for travelers|51 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|PS clarifies booster shot administration|Ministry targets communities with low vaccination|COVID-19 safe measures are vital says Dr Fong|Student was not COVID positive|Unvaccinated people cannot rely on herd immunity: Dr Fong|Decrease in test positivity rate a good sign: Dr Fong|No urgent measures required: Dr Fong|45 new infections recorded|Full vaccine coverage at 88.2 percent|FBC achieves full vaccination target|Pfizer vaccine to rollout from 15th|Australia completes vaccine delivery to Fiji|COVID-Safe protocols in place for schools|MoH COVID response focus shifts to Bua|Positive patients in Vanua Levu not infectious|Fiji’s full vaccination rate at 86.9 percent|COVID-19 quarantine cases in the North|Dose interval to be reduced|51 new cases recorded, one non-COVID death|FNA receives supplies from its Chinese counterpart|Fijians urged to be more resilient|No masking up continues|Unvaccinated Village Headmen to be terminated|
Full Coverage

News

‘First-of-its-kind’ Climate Risk Insurance developed

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
November 12, 2021 4:21 pm
[Source: Supplied]

325 social welfare recipients living in high disaster risk locations in Fiji will be included in a pilot climate risk insurance project.

The project which started on November 1st will run for 12 months.

The United Nations World Food Programme and the UN Capital Development Fund are partnering with the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation to pilot this first parametric micro-insurance.

Article continues after advertisement

UNCDF Pacific Insurance and Climate Adaptation Programme Manager, Krishnan Narasimhan says the insurance can help build the resilience of vulnerable populations facing increasing exposure to climate shocks, through timely access to financial assistance.

“I am sure that this pilot will also be an important stepping stone for scaling up, of what could become potentially a very rewarding adaptive social protection for the most vulnerable groups in Fiji and the Pacific.”

UNCDF Executive Secretary, Preeti Sinha says developing climate and disaster risk insurance solutions for vulnerable segments is a priority for them.

Sinha says in addition to being some of the most vulnerable members of society, social welfare beneficiaries in Fiji also rely heavily on government support as they confront extreme weather events that are increasing in both intensity and frequency.

The scheme comes into effect in time for the start of Fiji’s cyclone season which lasts until April each year.

Two local insurance companies, FijiCare and Sun Insurance, are underwriting the risk with UNCDF providing the technical assistance in developing the product and WFP is identifying the high-risk locations and covering the premiums.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.