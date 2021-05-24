Home

News

Firefighters are lifesavers: PM

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
May 2, 2022 4:30 am
[Source: Office of the Prime Minister, Republic of Fiji]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has labelled firefighters as lifesavers.

Bainimarama says that they have built 12 new fire stations since 2011 to ensure that people get access to firefighters whenever they need to.

He adds that the National Fire Authority of Fiji has attended more than 600 fire incidents over the past five years.

Article continues after advertisement

“From 2017 to 2021 the Fire Authority has responded to 687 structural fires across the country. Our firefighters have saved lives and properties. They’ve made Fiji a safer place.”

Bainimarama says that every Fijian deserves access to the help they need, and when reliable government services are made available, economies thrive.

