RKS students affected by fire to return on June 26th

145 students of Ratu Kadavulevu School who were affected by a recent fire at one of the dormitories will resume classes on June 26th.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Education Timoci Bure says this will allow the parents and guardians of the student to replenish their children’s hostel and school kits, which were damaged in the fire at the Sukuna hostel.

Bure confirms that a 145-bed facility has been secured for the students who will be returning to the hostel and arrangements are in order for the supply of the much-needed items.

The Acting Permanent Secretary assures all parents and guardians that the Ministry of Education is doing everything it can to ensure a smooth and efficient recovery process for the school.

Bure expressed his gratitude to members of the public who have come forward to provide assistance and support during this challenging time.

The double-storey Sukuna Hostel was damaged by a fire on June 13th.