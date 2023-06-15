Rabuka assures RKS following fire incident

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka reassured the Ratu Kadavulevu School management affected students and parents that the coalition government will work with relevant stakeholders to provide much-needed assistance after the fire incident yesterday.

Rabuka today visited Ratu Kadavulevu School in Lodoni, Tailevu to inspect the partly-destroyed Sukuna dormitory.

Rabuka was received by the school principal, Ilaisa Waqalala who briefed him on the fire incident and the temporary arrangement made for the students affected.

Waqalala says the fire completely destroyed the top floor of the dormitory with the bottom floor partly destroyed yesterday.

Rabuka says he is thankful to God that all the 145 students of Bure Sukuna are safe.