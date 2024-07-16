NFA probes five recent residential fires

[Source: Supplied]

The National Fire Authority is finalizing investigations on five residential fire incidents from the past week.

These incidents include one on Sunday at the Fiji Sugar Corporation compound in Naidovi, Sigatoka.

The incident, which occurred around 2am, destroyed a two-bedroom corrugated iron and timber house belonging to the local tour company Eco Trax.

The house was vacant at the time as the couple occupying it were away at a family function.

The cost of damage is estimated at around $25,000.

In addition to this incident, there were four residential fires in the preceding week.



They were at Gaji Road in Samabula, leaving six adults and two children homeless, Burenitu Village in Nalawa, Ra, leaving four people homeless, Burelevu Village in Ra, leaving five people homeless and Uciwai Sangam School in Nadi, leaving six people homeless

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says of the five recent fires from the past week, two homes were vacant at the time of the incident.

Sowane urges homeowners and occupants to ensure everything is in order when leaving their homes for work or to attend functions.

One incident involved home occupants lighting a candle due to a power outage, suspected to have caused the fire.

Another incident is suspected to be caused by an electrical fault from overloading of appliances.