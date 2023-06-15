NFA fire losses sits at $1.8 million

[File Photo]

The National Fire Authority stated that it loses an average loss of $232,000 per year.

Chief Executive Sowane Puamau revealed this while making a submission to the Standing Committee on Social Affairs.

Puamau says an average of 140 fires per month plague the nation, exacerbating the magnitude of the problem.

The highest number of casualties occurred in 2017 alone, with 18 lives tragically lost.

“The total cost to NFA, which is our operational cost for the last 7 years, is 1.8 million, with an average loss of 232,000 per year. This is the cost incurred by the NFA for firefighting.”

Puamau states Fiji has recorded a total of 62 deaths in the past seven years, translating to an average of eight deaths annually.

The average cost of damages sustained annually stands at a staggering $17 million, accumulating to a whopping total of $130.9 million over the course of the past seven years.