Defence Club fire confirmed as arson

[File Photo]

The National Fire Authority confirms that the fire at the Defence Club in Suva has been listed as arson.

The iconic landmark in Suva caught fire in February.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane confirms that the fire on 27th February has been concluded.

Article continues after advertisement



[File Photo]

He says according to the investigation report, and based on the origin and source of fire, the cause of fire has been listed as arson.

He says the file is with the Police Crime Office.

Meanwhile, Chief of Crime ACP Mesake Waqa confirms they have received the report.

He says investigators will now analyze the findings.